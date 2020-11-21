BYTES: Bangladesh bags six awards in WITSA 2020

Six Bangladeshi initiatives were awarded by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) at World Congress of IT at their first-ever Virtual Global ICT Excellence Awards on November 19, 2020. This event, popularly dubbed as the technology Olympics in the region, was hosted in conjunction with the “Road to WCIT Malaysia”.

The six Bangladeshi initiatives were awarded as a recognition for their contribution to improving the quality of life of the people of Bangladesh through the use of information technology. Out of ten categories, Bangladesh was awarded in four runners-up awards and two merit awards.

Moreover, Bangladesh was announced as the next host of this grand event for the year 2021.

The six award winners from Bangladesh are: In the category of ‘COVID 19 Tech Solutions for Cities and Localities’, the winner is a ‘joint venture between Synesis IT Limited and ICT Division’; in the category of ‘Public-Private Partnership’ is iDEA Project of A2i; in the category of innovative e-health solutions is Mysoft’s My Health BD, Virtual Hospital of Bangladesh; in the category of “e-Education and learning” is Bijoy Digital; in the category of “Digital Opportunity and Inclusion” is Nagad; and in the category of “Sustainable Growth” is Divine IT’s Prism ERP.

