ICT asks to produce ex-mayor Atiqul, 5 other AL leaders on Feb 17

The International Crimes Tribunal today ordered the prison authorities to produce former Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam and five other Awami League leaders before the tribunal over the crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

The six accused who are currently in prison in separate cases will be produced before the tribunal on February 17 as per the court order.

A two-member tribunal led by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order.

Additionally, the tribunal has issued an arrest warrant against a high-ranking law enforcement official on similar charges.

Details about the tribunal orders could not be known immediately.