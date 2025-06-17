ACC launches inquiry against ex-Bangladesh envoy Saida Muna, husband over laundering Tk2,000cr

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started an inquiry over allegations of laundering around Tk2,000 crore against former Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and her husband Tauhidul Islam Chaudhury, chairman of Generation Next Fashion Ltd.

They allegedly laundered the money from various financial institutions in the names of 12 fake organisations, ACC Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen said at a press conference today (16 June).

“The concerned individuals, in collusion with each other, took loans from various banks and financial institutions in the names of Generation Next Fashion Ltd, along with 12 commercial establishments and fake organisations, and embezzled and laundered approximately Tk2,000 crore abroad,” he said.

Abdul Momen said the financial institutes from which the loan was taken include UCBL, Bank Asia, EBL, City Bank, Brac Bank, NBL, Trust Bank, Southeast Bank, AB Bank.