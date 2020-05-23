BSF kills Bangladeshi on Sylhet border

A Bangladeshi national was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Jaflong border in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet this morning.

The deceased — Kala Mia (37) – was a resident of Teknagul Gorurhat area in Purba Jaflong union, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

The incident happened on the border’s Zero Point area around 11:20am when the man went to collect logs and bamboos from the area, said Lt Col Yusuf Jamil of Border Guard Bangladesh’s battalion 48.

Local police have recovered the body, said Chairman of Purba Jaflong union Lutfar Rahman.