BSF kills Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border

Members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Bangladeshi youth at Patgram border in Lalmonirhat on early Friday.
The deceased Abul Kalam, 30, was a resident of Jhalongi village under Srirampur union of the upazila.
61 BGB battalion’s Jhalongi BGB camp’s nayek subedar Jalal and local union parishad member Hossain Ali confirmed the death of Kalam.
Suman Kumar Mahanta, officer in charge of Patgram police station, said the body has been brought to police station. The body would be sent to Lalmonirhat sadar hospital for autopsy.