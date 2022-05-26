BNP to talk to other parties about movement

The BNP has decided to hold talks with other parties to devise a strategy for a united movement against the government.

At a press briefing in party chairperson’s Gulshan office yesterday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they made the decision to pursue a national unity for “restoration of democracy in the country”.

Asked whether the party would speak to Jamaat-e-Islami, he said, “We will talk to all political parties.”

About the BNP-led 20-party alliance, Fakhrul said, “We have not dissolved it yet. The future of the alliance will be finalised through discussions.”

He added, “The main objectives of the talks are to restore democracy and voting and other rights of people that the fascist government has snatched and to revive the economy and the institutions of the country destroyed by this incumbent government.”

Fakhrul said their dialogue is to forge unity among political parties to wage a movement for establishing people’s voting rights.

Fakhrul said after the talks, a set of united demands would be finalised. “We will then wage a united movement based on the demands.”