BNP Dhaka north unit GS dies from Covid-19

Ahsanullah Hasan, general secretary of Dhaka north city unit of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died from coronavirus at a city hospital on Sunday night. He was 65.

Hasan breathed his last at Shahabuddin Medical College and Hospital, around 9:40pm while undergoing treatment, BNP Dhaka North city unit office secretary ABMA Razzaq told the United News of Bangladesh.

He said Hasan tested positive for the virus three days back and went back to his Ashulia village home from the capital having failed to get admitted to any hospital.

As his condition deteriorated with acute breathing problem, Razzaq said Hasan was brought to Shahabuddin Hospital in the city’s Gulshan area this morning where he died at night.

The BNP leader left behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Hasan contested the 11th parliamentary polls from Dhaka-10 seat with BNP’s ticket.

Besides, he was elected commissioner of undivided Dhaka City Corporation’s Mirpur 6-no ward thrice.

He was made BNP’s Dhaka North City unit general secretary on April 19, 2017.

BNP acting chairman Tanique Rahman and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep shock at his death.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed their profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.