BJP lawmaker: India should invade Bangladesh

Swamy also said that Pakistan is run by the military, ISI and terrorists and called Imran Khan a peon [office boy who runs errands]

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) parliamentarian of the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of the Indian Parliament) Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said India should invade Bangladesh and take over it if the torture over Hindus is not stopped.

He made these statements while speaking to reporters at Agartala, the capital city of the northeast Indian state of Tripura on Sunday.

The outspoken BJP MP said: “India will continue to support it [Bangladesh], but its Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina should be warned to stop those ‘mad’ people from demolishing Hindu temples, converting Hindu temples into mosques and converting Hindus to Muslims. If Bangladesh authorities do not stop torturing Hindus, I would recommend that our government [India] invades Bangladesh.”

Speaking on Pakistan, he said: “Imran Khan is nothing but a ‘chaprasi [peon]’ because the country (Pakistan) is run by the military, ISI and terrorists, and Imran Khan is just one of the ‘chaprasi’ of the government. He may be called the prime minister, but in actuality, he is a ‘chaprasi’.”

“There is only one solution to Pakistan. Balochis don’t want to be part of Pakistan. Sindhis don’t want to be part of Pakistan. Pashtuns don’t want to be part of Pakistan, so break Pakistan into four parts – these three (Baloch, Sindh, Pashtun) and residual West Punjab.”

Swamy’s frequent rhetorical outbursts on Bangladesh are often far beyond.

In October, 2012 Swamy first recommended invading Bangladesh.

He said: “Bangladesh was created for Muslims on the premise that they cannot live with Hindus. But since Muslims from Bangladesh have entered into India and living with Hindus then the reason for the existence of a separate Muslim country doesn’t exist.”

“So, Bangladesh should return land in proportion to the Muslims that have immigrated into India. 1/3rd of Bangladesh. Or, Invade Bangladesh to occupy that land.”

In April 2014 he had suggested Bangladesh should compensate India with land for what he said was “the influx of its citizens” to the neighbouring country.

“If Bangladesh does not agree to take back its people, then the country should compensate by giving land to India,” Swamy said.