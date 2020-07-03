Biman to start Dhaka-Toronto direct flight from October

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is all set to start operating direct flights from Dhaka to Toronto and from there to New York by Air Canada from October this year.

“We’ll start operating flights in the winter schedule according to the Air Agreement between Bangladesh and Canada,” Mokabbir Hossain, managing director and CEO of Biman, told UNB.

There are two schedules in international routes – Winter and Summer, he said adding that the winter schedule starts in October.

If passengers want to go to New York from Bangladesh, they can go from Toronto, said Hossain adding, “In that case, we’ll charge the passengers for a second destination to New York.”

According to an agreement with Air Canada, they will take Biman passengers to any destination from Toronto. “Biman will carry passengers from Dhaka to Toronto only,” Hossian said.

Asked about the number of flights in a week on Dhaka-Toronto route, Biman’s MD said according to the Air Agreement, minimum three flights will be operated.

Flights to Japan soon

Biman will operate flights to Japan soon as there is an existing agreement between Bangladesh and Japan in this regard, Hossain said.

Flights to Tokyo will start when Japan opens the international route, he said. “We’ve already published advertisements in Japanese newspapers for appointing General Sales Agent (GSA) there. GSAs will be appointed soon.”

Once flights start operating from Dhaka to Japan, passengers can go to New Zealand, Australia, Korea and other countries from there by other airlines easily, he hoped.

“We’re planning to make an agreement with Japan Airlines for carrying Bangladeshi passengers to other countries from Tokyo,” he added.

Biman all set to resume flights

Asked about the exact date of flight inauguration on Dhaka-Toronto route, Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Senior Secretary Mohibul Haque said flight operation will begin after October 15.

Biman CEO Hossain said flight operations on Dhaka to Delhi, and Kolkata were stopped due to Covid-19 pandemic, but Biman flights from Dhaka to Chennai will be launched if India permits use.

GSA will be appointed in Chennai soon, he added.

In addition, steps will be taken to start flight operations from Dhaka to Guangzhou in China and Male in the Maldives after the coronavirus pandemic, said Hossain.

He also informed that Biman is all set to resume its flight operations on other international routes where it operated flights before Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, chartered flights with different countries including European nations are already in operation.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines stopped flight operation on March 30 thanks to Covid-19 pandemic and resumed on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route on June 21.

Two more scheduled flights will start operation on Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes July 6 and 7 respectively after three months of suspension.