Biman flight stranded for 3 hours in Kolkata, safely lands in Dhaka

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane has landed in Dhaka after being stranded at Kolkata airport for three hours, with 150 passengers.

During this period, the passengers were forced to suffer without electricity and food on the Dhaka-bound flight.

The passengers had to go through a traumatic experience as the plane was undergoing repair works.

The flight could not take off due to a problem with the landing gear, Managing Director and CEO of the national flag carrier Zahid Hossain told Dhaka Tribune.

He said: “Normally if flights are delayed anywhere by one or two hours, we disembark the passengers. But it was not possible this time, as the Kolkata Airport authority did not give us permission.”

However, immediately after the incident, the Biman authorities contacted Jet Airways engineers and made several attempts to fix the glitch, he added.

During that time the aircraft’s power was off, and hence it was dark inside the plane.

Finally, at around 1:42am, the plane landed safely at Dhaka airport after technicians managed to repair the landing gears.