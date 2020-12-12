Bhashani’s 140th birth anniv today

Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani

The 140th anniversary of birth of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani will be observed today.

Born in 1880 at the village of Dhanpara in Sirajganj, Bhashani dedicated his life to establishing the rights of the oppressed and downtrodden.

Various political parties and socio-cultural organisations have taken elaborate programmes to mark the day.

A prayer session will be held at Shantosh in Tangail at the graveside of the leader.

Popularly known as Majlum Jananeta, the leader of the downtrodden, Bhashani was a popular leader in his fight against imperialism and oppression by then Pakistani rulers.

He led the historic Farakka March in 1976 to ensure Bangladesh’s just share of the Ganges waters.

He died on November 17 in 1976.

Bhashani was the founder and president of the Pakistan Awami Muslim League which later became Awami League. He quit the party and organised left-leaning National Awami Party.

The historic Kagmari Conference, which he organised in 1957, sowed the seed of fresh political hope and independence of Bangladesh.

He inspired and led the historic mass uprising of 1969 that eventually changed the course of history of the nation.

In 1969, his slogan ‘Swadhin Bangla Zindabad’ or ‘Long Live Independent Bangladesh’ fired the imagination of the nation.

By boycotting the 1970 election, Bhashani facilitated the Awami League’s sweeping electoral victory in the then East Pakistan and making Sheikh Mujibur Rahman its undisputed leader.

The electoral mandate given to Mujib led to emergence of independent and sovereign Bangladesh in 1971, ending the chapter of its exploitation by the then West Pakistan.

His lifelong struggle for an exploitation-free and just society earned him a special place in people’s hearts.

He was also one of the organisers of the 1971 War of Independence.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gave separate statements to on the occasion.

Bhashani Onusari Parishad will hold a discussion at Gonoshasthya Kendra auditorium at Dhanmandi, at 3:00pm, and the Bangladesh NAP will hold a prayer session at Jadu Mia auditorium at Naya Paltan.

Nagarik Parishad also took programmes to observe the day.

NAP Bhashani will arrange a discussion at the National Press Club today to mark the day.