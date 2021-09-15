BFIU seeking bank details of 11 journalist leaders: BFUJ, DUJ express concern

The Daily Star

Star Digital Report

Wed Sep 15, 2021

Executive councils of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) today expressed grave concerns over BFIU seeking bank account details of 11 journalist leaders.

Putting pressure on independent journalism by questioning their organisations and humiliating the elected leaders who are fighting for the interests and rights of journalists are the intentions of such act, said the executive councils in a joint statement.

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) had sent letters to banks seeking statements of 11 journalist leaders. The list includes 11 names from the six most important organisations representing journalists. They have been directly elected by thousands of journalists from all over the country, including Dhaka.

“If there is any specific information about unusual transactions or money laundering against any particular journalist, legal action can be taken against him/her after proper investigation,” reads the statement.

“Question arises as to whether seeking bank account details of those elected to the top positions of the organisations is meant to humiliate such institutions and their leadership,” the statement adds.

“The executive councils of BFUJ and DUJ think that the media is going through an extreme crisis in the country. The environment for independent and bold journalism is endangered. Attempts to tarnish the image of journalists’ organisations and leaders in such a delicate situation will not only create new pressure and panic among the media and journalists but will also send a wrong message to the people,” the statement also reads.

The two executive councils have called on the concerned people to immediately stop such activities with a vested interest.