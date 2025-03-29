Smooth Eid journey on the northern route, no traffic congestion

A visit to the Dhaka-Tangail highway revealed a steady flow of vehicles but no signs of traffic congestion ahead of Eid-ul-fitr. This is in stark contrast to previous years when severe gridlocks were a common occurrence during Eid travels.

Officer-in-Charge of Jamuna Bridge East Police Station, Rubel Hossain, said that vehicular pressure on the highway has increased today due to the ongoing Eid rush. The situation started intensifying from yesterday, following the public holiday.

From Elenga to Jamuna Bridge, a stretch of 13.5 kilometres, traffic volume has increased since last night, with expectations of further increase later in the day.

According to Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, executive engineer at the Jamuna Bridge Site Office of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, a total of 48,335 vehicles crossed the bridge within 24 hours from Thursday midnight to Friday midnight. Among these, 30,398 vehicles were northbound, generating over Tk 1.9 crore in toll revenue. Meanwhile, 17,937 vehicles traveled towards Dhaka, contributing Tk 1.47 crore in toll collection.

Compared to Thursday, Friday saw an additional 13,108 vehicles crossing the bridge, resulting in an increased toll collection of over Tk 73 lakh.

To facilitate smooth travel, 18 toll booths — nine on each side — are currently operational at the bridge, with two additional booths on both ends dedicated to motorcycles, he said, adding that traffic flow across the bridge remains uninterrupted, and toll collection is continuing without pause.

Highway authorities added that strategic measures taken by the authorities have significantly contributed to the absence of congestion on the roads.

Tangail Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman said that 728 police personnel have been deployed across the district’s portion of the highway to ensure a hassle-free journey for holidaymakers.

So far, no significant traffic congestion or major accidents have been reported.