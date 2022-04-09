BCL leader holds a Facebook Live session from exam hall

He and some other Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) members were sitting in the exam which was held at the Jhenaidah Polytechnic Institute.

According to several sources from the Polytechnic Institute, the written part of the exam was held from 10:00am to 11:00am. After that, the practical part of the exam was held from 11:30am to 12:30pm. Monir started the Facebook Live session from his personal Facebook account at 12:00pm.

Monir said, “Our exams are going on, everyone’s writing, I am just sitting around. Everyone’s writing in Bangla, I don’t write in Bangla, I write in English. I always wanted to host a Facebook Live from the exam hall. Today (Friday) my wish is coming true. Even madam is videoing me. The sirs are sleeping, I wrote in English, Salam also wrote.”