BCB President’s Cup: Mahmudullah XI beat Tamim XI

Mahmudullah XI beat Tamim XI by four wickets in the ongoing BCB President’s Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday, keeping alive their dream of playing the final.
A defeat would have been sent them out of the competition.
They ended on 222 for six in 49.1 overs.
For Tamim XI, Mohammad Saifuddin bagged three wickets conceding 49 runs in 10 overs while Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed and Taijul Islam took one wicket each.
In the fiery first spell, Rubel Hossain bagged three of his four wickets in the game.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim was the first to fall when he tried to cut a delivery by Rubel but only managed to send the ball to the slip cordon where Naim Sheikh took a brilliant catch.
Abu Hider Rony removed Tamim Iqbal who had started with two fours.
After the removal of both the openers, Rubel sent back Anamul Haque Bijoy (1) and Mohammad Mithun (2) to the dressing room.
For Mahmudullah XI, Rubel bagged four wickets conceding 34 in 10 overs. Ebadot Hossain got two wickets and Abu Hider Rony one.
Brief score:
Tamim XI 221/8 in 50 overs, Yasir 62, Mahidul 57, Mosaddek 40, Saifuddin 38; Rubel 4/34, Ebadot 2/60, Abu Hider 1/40. Mahmudullah XI 222/6 in 49.1 overs,
Mahmudullah 67, Mahmudul 58, Imrul 49; Saifuddin 3/49, Khaled 1/39, Taijul 1/40.