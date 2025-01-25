Bangladesh lose the opportunity to directly qualify for the world cup

Bangladesh lost the third and final ODI of the series to the West Indies women by 8 wickets at Warner Park, St Kitts.

Batting first, Nigar Sultana’s team was bowled out for just 118 runs. The hosts chased the target with 22.3 overs to spare. The loss not only resulted in a 2-1 series defeat but also ended Bangladesh’s chances of directly qualifying for the Women’s ODI World Cup this year.

The match marked the end of the Women’s Championship cycle. A win would have secured Bangladesh a maiden direct entry into the ODI World Cup. Despite the loss, their hopes are not entirely dashed. Nigar and her team will now have to compete in a six-team qualifier where two spots for the World Cup are up for grabs. The qualifier will include Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland, Scotland, and Thailand alongside Bangladesh.

Bangladesh finished seventh on the championship table with 21 points, the same as New Zealand. However, New Zealand edged ahead to sixth place due to their superior net run rate. The top five teams in the table, along with hosts India, secured direct entry to the World Cup. Had Bangladesh defeated the West Indies in the third ODI, they would have surpassed New Zealand.

Hoping to achieve that, captain Nigar Sultana opted to bat first after winning the toss. The start, however, was far from ideal. Opener Murshida Khatun was dismissed in the second over for just 6 runs. A second-wicket partnership of 62 runs followed between Fargana Hoque and Sharmin Akhter, but the stability was short-lived. In the 20th over, Fargana was dismissed for 22 by Afy Fletcher, followed soon by Murshida, who fell to Cherry-Ann Fraser.

Before reaching the team score of 100, Bangladesh lost two more wickets. In the 23rd over, Sharmin departed, followed by captain Nigar in the 31st over. Sharmin top-scored with 37 before falling to West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews, while Nigar was dismissed by Zaida James for 11.

From 94/4 in 30.5 overs, Bangladesh managed only 24 more runs, losing their last 6 wickets within 13 overs. The collapse began with Fahima Khatun’s run-out in the 35th over at 107/6. Bangladesh lost their last 6 wickets for just 11 runs in 9 overs. Four of the last five batters were dismissed without scoring. Sobhona Mostary tried to resist the collapse with 25 runs off 62 balls but eventually fell as the team’s last recognised batter at 118, followed by Bangladesh being bowled out two balls later.

Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack took 4/12 in 6.5 overs, her career-best bowling performance, while Zaida James claimed 2/15.

Defending the small target, Bangladesh couldn’t make much impact with the ball. The West Indies’ opening pair scored 45 runs in 11.5 overs before spinner Nahida Akter dismissed Matthews for 22. Opener Kycia Joseph, who scored 39, fell with the score at 73, but after that, the hosts faced no further trouble. An unbeaten 49-run stand between Shemaine Campbelle (25*) and Deandra Dottin (33*) sealed the comfortable win for the West Indies.

Nigar and her team will now play a three-match T20 series, beginning on Tuesday in St Kitts.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 118 in 43.5 overs (Sharmin 37, Sobhona 25, Fargana 22, Nigar 11; Karishma 4/12, Zaida 2/15, Fletcher 1/22, Matthews 1/19, Fraser 1/24).

West Indies: 122/2 in 27.3 overs (Kycia 39, Dottin 33*, Shemaine 25*; Nahida 1/25, Marufa 1/39).

Result: West Indies won by 8 wickets.

Series: West Indies won 2–1.

prothom alo