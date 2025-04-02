Maradona treated ‘like an animal’—lawyer claims football legend was murdered

The ongoing trial into the death of Diego Armando Maradona has taken a dramatic turn, with lawyer Fernando Burlando alleging that the football icon was murdered rather than a victim of medical negligence.

Burlando, who represents Maradona’s daughters, Dalma and Giannina, made the shocking claims on the television programme La Noche de Mirtha, asserting: “We have already moved past the stage of negligence. Now we are working to prove judicially that he was murdered.”

Trial Unveils Shocking Details

The case involves eight medical professionals accused of simple intentional homicide in relation to Maradona’s home care before his death on 25 November 2020. According to Burlando, their actions—or lack thereof—amounted to deliberate wrongdoing. “When someone faces death and those responsible continue acting as if nothing is happening, that is murder,” he stated.

The lawyer referenced intercepted communications, reportedly containing phrases such as ‘El Gordo is leaving, El Gordo is dying’, as evidence that those caring for Maradona were aware of his deteriorating condition but failed to act accordingly.

Maradona’s Death and Autopsy Findings

Maradona, who suffered from multiple health conditions—including kidney problems, cirrhosis, hypertension, and addiction to alcohol and psychotropic drugs—was discharged from the Olivos Clinic against medical advice. Doctors had recommended he receive care at a rehabilitation institute. Instead, he was left without sufficient medical supervision.

Expert testimony has provided further disturbing revelations. Chief Commissioner Mauricio Cassinelli, who led the autopsy, told the court that Maradona’s heart weighed over twice the normal size and that his body showed signs of a prolonged agony lasting up to 12 hours. The examination also found that Maradona had “four and a half litres of water in his body”, suggesting a long-standing decline in his health.

The autopsy officially concluded that Maradona died due to “acute pulmonary oedema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.”

Who Benefited from Maradona’s Death?

Burlando also suggested that Maradona’s death financially benefited certain individuals, including those who controlled his brand. “Diego’s absence on this plane benefits third parties who are not his heirs,” he claimed, pointing towards the late footballer’s sisters and former lawyer Matías Morla as key beneficiaries.

Accused Individuals in the Trial

The trial is examining the roles of:

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque

Psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov

Psychoanalyst Carlos Díaz

Doctor and Swiss Medical coordinator Nancy Forlini

Doctor Pedro Di Spagna

Nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni

Nurse Ricardo Almirón

The legal battle continues as Maradona’s family seeks justice, with Burlando determined to prove that the footballing legend was not just neglected but deliberately killed.

Public Reaction

Television host Mirtha Legrand expressed shock at the revelations, stating: “What a barbarity. The most famous man in the world, dignified, loved… What a barbarity!”

As the trial unfolds, the world watches closely to see whether these allegations will lead to convictions or if Maradona’s tragic death will remain a matter of controversy.