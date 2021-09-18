‘Bank details of journalist leaders sought to intimidate community’

Leaders of journalist bodies think the government sought bank details of 11 journalist leaders to intimidate the community.

The journalists will hold a protest rally in front of National Press Club at 12 noon on Sunday to protest the government decision.

The programme was called at a joint press briefing of National Press Club, Bangladesh Federal Journalists Union, Dhaka Journalists Union and Dhaka Reporters Unity held at press club on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) last week issued letters to concerned banks, asking for details of the bank accounts of 11 journalist leaders, including the president and the general secretary of the National Press Club.

In a written statement, DRU general secretary Mosiur Rahman said seeking bank details of leaders of professional journalist bodies is unprecedented in the history of country. The authorities have made the integrity of all journalist bodies and of the profession as a whole questionable through such moves. It has also created fear among the journalists.

He said authorities can investigate any specific allegation against anyone but such a gross move against all elected journalist leaders is motivated.

DRU secretary also sought specific explanation from the government over the matter.