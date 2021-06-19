Bangladesh’s stock market has good future: Salman F Rahman

Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman said the country’s stock market has a good future.

New commission of the stock market regulator has taken many good steps so investors confidence returned to the market, he said.

As a result, turnover of the market rose along with the market capitalisation, he said.

“Our stock market has a long term problem of having no vibrant bond market. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission is working on it too. So, I’m seeing good future in the stock market.”

HSBC also expressed that Bangladesh stock market has a good potential, he added.

Rahman’s comments came in a webinar titled “Post budget discussion and roadmap for the development of capital market”.

Bangladesh Merchant Bankers’ Association and Capital Market Journalists’ Forum organised the event.

Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, chairman of the BSEC, said they want to work as a business-friendly regulator but in a governed way.

“We want to make the market a big source of capital for industries,” he said.