Bangladeshi cattle trader shot dead by BSF in Naogaon

A Bangladeshi cattle trader was shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Dakkhin Patari village along Adatala border in Sapahar upazila early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Bari Sahu, 45, son of Abu Bakkar of the village.

Abdul Hye, officer-in-charge of Sapahar Police Station, said the BSF members of Khutadah Camp opened fire at some Bangladeshi cattle traders including Abdul Bari when they went to the border area, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to Sapahar upazila Health Complex where he died later, said Adatala BGB camp Commanding officer Subedar Abdul Hannan.