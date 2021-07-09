Bangladesh: Social degradation will put our development in a fiasco

by M A Hossain 9 July 2021

The economic growth of Bangladesh has made the global leaders frown. What Bangladesh has achieved today within 50 years of its birth is the mission impossible task for many nations, especially in our region. But our social and moral fabric has not upgraded with the development and economic growth. Needless to say, a nation’s development sustainability index solely depends on its moral and institutional values. So, whatever development we do today, that will be turned into Frankenstein tomorrow unless we prepare the competent next generation.

In my article, I will ponder upon that how our moral and institutional degradation is going to eat up our all achievements.

In everyday newspapers, it becomes a routine scoop that parents-children, husband-wife are killing each other for petty interest and moral turpitude. Our stars'(social and filmy) exhibit disgusting misbehaviour which is totally unacceptable in a healthy society. Top corrupts are going scot-free. Independent and self-ruled institutions are contesting on sycophancy for power groups. In parliament, there is a mock opposition party. The lord chief justice accused of moral turpitude. The administration tries to be authoritarian over the republic. The public servants(from the driver/peon to members of Parliament) are accused of moral degradation. These alls are not sporadic incident but to understand the fathom of our moral and social erosion. In my opinion, as a nation, we are careless about these erosions rather we want to take pride in our developments. At times, we forget that these developments will no longer sustainable unless we create a competent generation and society.

Bangladesh, as a state, was never stable institutionally. We fought and paid heavy blood for our independence on four fundamental principles. Within 4 years of our independence, it changed one principle(democracy) of the spirit of our liberation war. Military ruler President Zia another two principles(secularism and socialism in economy) and President Earshad substantiated Islam as a state religion, which starkly opposed the spirit of liberation. Then comes democracy interval with pseudo-military rule and now a voter less democracy. After 50 years of Independence, we still need to shout for freedom of expression, and rule of law. At this stage, we can not show disrespect and disgrace to the liberation of war as well as martyrs. These frequent deviations from the spirit of liberation make the social and political institutions fragile. That’s why we are lacking ideal Democratic political parties. In absence of this political institution, there creates opportunists and oligarchy in the society. Such a pseudo-democracy only can widen the substantial income inequality in the country.

Bangladesh has tremendous achievements in per capita income, average lifetime, producing rice and fish, sanitation, child mortality, maternal health, etc. At the same time, it also observes that all the political parties are a bit reluctant on narrowing socioeconomic gaps. The World Bank reports said, our 35% of wealth are in the hands of 10% rich and fortunate people. The cause behind the birth of Bangladesh was also emancipating from unequal distribution and discrimination of the country’s wealth. If our policymakers don’t wake up now, then our social structure will be crashed in the near future. This socioeconomic imbalance paves the way for making easy money for the opportunists. There comes corruption, rogue and unnatural attitudes in society. If we don’t develop our moral values with the continuation of economic development then it creates problems in our psychology, relation, tolerance, means to achieve and overall social structures. Gang culture, elitism, moral turpitude, a poor state in rule of law, freedom of expression, governance and family bondage are the outcome of socioeconomic inequality.

All wakes of protectors have turned into predators in our society by involving themselves in the nexus of political and social corruption. For example, the spread of drugs in every level of society keep us awaiting our apocalyptic destruction ahead. It’s alarming that after gun downing hundreds of drug dealers brings no change in society. Still, our society is no longer sensitive to the issue of violence, elitism, injustice and discrimination. Another example, I know uniformed personnel, who involved in a sensitive murder case for professional reason in Bangladesh. After the incarceration of that person, his whole family was put on media trial and this society has compelled his wife to divorce her husband to be freed herself from social atrocities. Malpractice of our society dragged the innocent family members into an ordeal.

Our economic growth mainly depends on agriculture and ready-made garments. Our peasants do not form any syndicate to manipulate the market, or garments workers do not launder billions of dollars from our country. In the end, all these corrupt echelons are from ruling elite groups.

I am optimistic, our ruling party led the nation to become independent in 1971. So, before it is too late, our government has to take a concerted effort to recover the moral and institutional values. Moral education, volunteer activities, charity, social awareness must be inculcated at the primary to tertiary level to strengthen the social and moral values. The present generation should be brought up with patriotic and sensitive to immoral mindset. Again, present executive echelons should be put on the hawkish eye by ensuring good governance and rule of law. Thereby, we as a nation could minimise the cost of generational transition. Only this bipartisan strong and motivated political agenda can save our future.

M A Hosssain, political and defence analyst writes on diversified topics in Bangladeshi and foreign newspapers.