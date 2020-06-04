Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 2,423 new cases in 24 hours

Thirty five more patients died of coronavirus and 2,423 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Additional directorate general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Nasima Sultana disclosed this during an online briefing on Thursday.
She also said as many as 781 people have died of coronavirus while 57563 people have been infected so far.
Nasima Sultana said a total of 12,694 samples were tested. Of them, 2,423 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
She added a total of 358,277 samples have been tested so far.
Meanwhile, the government has reopened everything amid escalation of coronavirus infection in the country.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.