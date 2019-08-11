Bangladesh backs India’s decision on Article 370

Bangladesh has said that Revocation of Art 370 for Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India and they have no right to say anything about other’s domestic affairs.

Speaking at a function in Dhaka today, Road Transport and Bridges Minister and the ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Qader said that Bangladesh does not make comments on a neighbour’s internal issues.

This is the first official comment from the government of Bangladesh after provisions in Art. 370 granting special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir were revoked by India today.

The Maldives has termed India’s decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution as an internal matter of New Delhi.

In a statement, the Government of Maldives said, it believes that it is the right of every sovereign nation to amend their law as required.