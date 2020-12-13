Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Chattogram end league-phase with highest points

Beating struggling Minister Group Rajshahi, Gazi Group Chattogram ended up the league-phase of Bangabandhu T20 Cup belting higehst points – 14 from seven wins in eight games, reports UNB.

In their last game in the phase, Chattogram batted first losing the toss. Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar continued to shine as they posted 122 runs in the first wicket stand.

While Liton posted 55 off 43 with five fours and one six, Soumya scored 63 off 48 off three fours and four sixes.

Beside them, Shamsur Rahman Shubho posted 30 off 18 balls with one four and three sixes. And eventually, Chattogram ended up on 175 for four in 20 overs.