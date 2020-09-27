Badminton federation gets ad-hoc committee

Former shutter Kabirul Islam Shikdar has been appointed general secretary of Bangladesh Badminton Federation as the National Sports Council today disclosed a 27-member ad-hoc committee after dissolving the elected committee, the tenure of which had expired earlier this month.

Kabir, who was also a joint secretary in the last committee, has replaced Amir Hossain Bahar, who will now act as one of three vice-presidents.

The committee has been asked to hold elections within next three months.

“We will try to hold the elections within the stipulated time but I want to focus on the two upcoming international tournaments in Bangladesh to be held in December. At the same time I am also thinking of reviving the league,” the newly appointed general secretary told The Daily Star.

“I have been involved with badminton since 1982 and with the federation since 2012, so if allowed time, I will try to revive the image of badminton,” said 50-year old organiser, who is also a leader of the ruling party in Cumilla.