Attack on Bernicat’s motorcade: Accused roam free, ‘mysteriously’ not arrested

In the charge sheet, the depositions of 19 witnesses have been taken. Three of them include plaintiff of the case Badiul Alam Majumdar and members of his family. Eleven are members of the police. Of the other five, Shamim Ahsan is the owner of the house opposite Badiul Alam Majumdar’s residence. Speaking over mobile phone to Prothom Alo on Saturday, he said he hadn’t been in the area when the incident took place. He arrived later and the police had questioned him. However, he did not know anything about who launched the attack or why, and so could not tell them anything. The police hadn’t informed him that he would be made a witness in the case.

Another witness, Md Sujan Miah, had been on duty as supervisor at Shamim Ahsan’s house when the incident took place. He now lives in his village home at Jamalpur. When the list of names of the accused was read out to him over mobile phone on Saturday, he said he did not know any of them. He didn’t even know that the police had made him a witness in the case.

He said on the day of the incident, he had just watched the incident from the fourth floor of the building and had seen stones being thrown and people running around, but did not see who they were.

The security guard of Shamim Ahsan’s house Md Zaman, speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, said he had no idea that he had been made witness in the case. He first learnt about it from this correspondent.

The investigating officer said that no one wants to speak if they were told they would be made witnesses. That is why their names, addresses and statements were taken at the spot, and they were later made witnesses.

Concerning the accused not being arrested though they were contacted over phone and also about making witnesses without informing the concerned persons, eminent lawyer Shahdeen Malik said, “This is just another example of how our law enforcement is used for political purposes. The US always takes very sternly and seriously any attack on their ambassadors.”

He said many cases are taken lightly because of political reasons, but it was hoped that in consideration of relations with the US, the law enforcement agencies would at least take this case seriously.

* This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir

