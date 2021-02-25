Arrested under DSA, writer Mushtaq Ahmed dies in custody

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed died tonight at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, Brigadier General Md Mominur Rahman Mamun, inspector general of prisons, told The Daily Star.

Quoting doctors, the inspector general of prisons said Mushtaq was brought dead at the hospital and the details will be confirmed once the autopsy is done.

He was declared dead at 8:20pm.

In May last year, police arrested the writer from his Dhaka residence under the Digital Security Act. He was not released till his death.