Army chief leaves for US

Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed yesterday left for the US on an official visit at the invitation of US Army.

During his visit, he will hold meetings with the high US officials, including US Army Chief of Staff and Chief of National Guard in Pentagon, according to a statement of the Inter-Service Public Relations Department from April 20-22.

Shafiuddin will be included in the Hall of Fame as the graduate of Near East South Asia Centre of the National Defnece University. He will participate in a roundtable on South Asian Regional Security.

On April 25-26, he will have several meetings at the UN Headquarter in the US and will return to Dhaka the day after.