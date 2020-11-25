Ariful powers Khulna to a four-wicket victory over Barishal

A blistering unbeaten knock from Ariful Haque helped star-studded Gemcon Khulna secure a four-wicket victory over Fortune Barishal in the second game of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup under lights at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today.

Needing 22 off the final over, Ariful struck Mehidy Hasan Miraz for four massive sixes as he ensured Khulna chased down Barishal’s score of 152 for nine with a ball to spare. Ariful remained unbeaten for a 34-ball 48.

However, for the most part of the game, it was the inexperienced Tamim Iqbal-led Barishal that looked to be in control of the game.

The big names of Khulna failed to leave their marks on the game today. Barishal pacer Taskin Ahmed gave his side a blistering start, returning both the openers of Khulna — Anamul Haque and Imrul Kayes — in the very first over of the game.

Before Khulna could even recover from the early jolt, Barishal spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz removed Khulna skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and pacer Sumon Khan took the prized wicket of top ODI all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, leaving Khulna in a spot of bother at 36 for four after 5.4 overs.

Jahurul Islam contributed with a 26-ball 31 in the middle but it was Ariful blitz in the final over that took the game away from Barishal’s grasp.

The game also marked the return of top all-rounder Shakib to cricket after his year-long cricketing exile due to a ban imposed by the ICC last year. The champion all-rounder returned figures of one for 18 in his three overs with the ball before scoring 15 off 13 with the bat for Khulna.

Shahidul runs riot as Khulna restrict Barishal to 152 for nine

Gemcon Khulna pacer Shahidul Islam ran riot with the ball to help his side restrict Fortune Barishal to 152 for nine in the second match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup under lights at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today.

Shahidul started with removing Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal for a run-a-ball 15 in the sixth over. The right-armer took three wickets in his final over as he ended with impressive figures of four for 17 in his four-over spell.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on Gemcon Khulna’s Shakib Al Hasan today as the champion all-rounder made his return to cricket for the first time since his year-long ban that ended on October 29. The 33-year-old did not take long to make his impact on the game. Shakib, who was introduced in the seventh over, had Afif Hossain caught at backward square leg in the very first ball of his second over. The young batsman tried to clear the rope but fell short and gave an easy catch to Jahurul Islam.

Shakib ended with figures of one for 18 in his three overs.

After being sent to bat, Fortune Barishal suffered a jolt at the very beginning of the game. Pacer Shafiul Islam took an easy catch after inducing a leading edge off Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s bat in the very first delivery of the game.

After that, Parvez Hossain Emon played a brilliant 42-ball 51-run knock, laced with three boundaries and four maximums, before being dismissed in the 12th over. But the youngster’s fifty could not amount to much as his side failed to capitalize and crumbled at the latter part of the innings.

Shakib’s Khulna elect to field

Gemcon Khulna won the toss and will be fielding first against Fortune Barishal in the second match of the opening day of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

The major attraction of this game remains Gemcon Khulna’s Shakib Al Hasan as the premier all-rounder will be making his return to cricket for the first time since his ban that was imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) last year in October due to the all-rounder’s failure in reporting corrupt approaches from an alleged bookie.

In the game earlier on the day, young Mahedi Hasan turned in an all-round performance to guide Ministers Group Rajshahi to a thrilling two-run victory over Beximco Dhaka.