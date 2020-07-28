AL leaders leading a ‘happy life’ even during pandemic: BNP

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday said though the sufferings of their party colleagues are in great misery, the ruling party leaders are leading a happy life even at this time of corona pandemic since they have huge money.

“They (AL leaders) are leaving the country to lead a happy life. We’ve heard many of them have homes in Begum Palli in Canada and some have second homes in Malaysia. So, they’re leading a happy life there,” he said.

Speaking at a programme of exchanging Eid greetings, Rizvi further said, “The ruling party leaders have made huge money…many have taken it out of the country and thus they’ve made arrangements to live in peace and happiness.”

Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas) arranged the programme at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Rizvi said their party leaders and activists are going through serious sufferings due to the government’s ‘vindictive and repressive’ acts. “Our leaders and activates has no personal life. They can’t stay at their homes with their family members, and unable to their respective areas even during the Eid. They have been forced to leave their homes in the face of numerous cases.”

Expressing deep sorrow at the death of Swechchasebak Dal president Shafiul Bari Babu, he said they are losing their many dedicated leaders at this bad time of the country.

Babu died at a hospital in the capital early Tuesday at the age of 51.

The BNP leader also alleged that the government has snatched people’s freedom of expression by destroying the election system.

“Awami League had made democracy a target in 1975 by establishing a one-party rule. Now they’ve again revived it by usurping power,” he added.