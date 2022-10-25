AL destroyed country’s politics

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday alleged that the current Awami League government has destroyed the country’s political structure by revoking the caretaker government system.

“Awami League has destroyed the political structure that we established in 1991 after overcoming many setbacks and struggles,” he said at an event organised by Ziaur Rahman Foundation at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.

He said the BNP government in 1996 introduced the caretaker government system, and four credible and acceptable elections were held under it. “But when they [AL] understood that people would not vote for them for their misdeeds from 2009-2011, they annulled the system with the help of Justice Khairul Haque.”

Later, he said the government has politicised the judiciary, which now dictates what the nation’s political structure will be.

Fakhrul said the government has also destroyed the country’s economic structure through widespread looting and stealing. “The main motive behind all mega projects is theft.”

He said the ruling party was boasting for a long time that the country has achieved self-sufficiency in electricity with a power generation capacity of about 25,000 MW. “But we’re now facing load shedding.

The BNP leader said Tawfiq-e-Elahi at a programme of businessmen helplessly admitted that they will not be able to provide power during the day, and it will be given only at night.

He said people now cannot freely express their opinions due to the Digital Security Act and other repressive laws.