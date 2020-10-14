Admin officials seek punishment of MP Nixon

Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) has demanded punishment of Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon, an independent MP from Faridpur-4 constituency, for threatening Faridpur deputy commissioner (DC) and swearing at an assistant commissioner (land).
The administrative officials’ organisation made the demand at a statement signed by the BASA president and senior secretary of local government division Helaluddin Ahmed and secretary general and public administration ministry secretary Shiekh Yousuf Harun.
Earlier, Faridpur DC Atul Sarker formally informed the incident to cabinet division, which later asked the concerned authorities including the election commission (EC) to look into the matter.