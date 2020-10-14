Admin officials seek punishment of MP Nixon

Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) has demanded punishment of Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon, an independent MP from Faridpur-4 constituency, for threatening Faridpur deputy commissioner (DC) and swearing at an assistant commissioner (land).

The administrative officials’ organisation made the demand at a statement signed by the BASA president and senior secretary of local government division Helaluddin Ahmed and secretary general and public administration ministry secretary Shiekh Yousuf Harun.