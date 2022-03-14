ADB to aid in Bangladesh’s post-pandemic recovery

Bangladesh and Asian Development Bank (ADB) at a tripartite portfolio review meeting (TPRM) today agreed actions to further accelerate implementation of ADB-assisted projects for boosting socio-economic recovery.

Kenichi Yokoyama, director general for ADB’s South Asia Department, in his opening remarks appreciated macroeconomic management and policies of Bangladesh for expeditious socio-economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He thanked the government for continued strong partnership and conveyed ADB’s readiness to work together in developing innovative and transformative solutions to address climate challenges and generate strong economic recovery with high inclusiveness, and economic diversification, read a press statement.

Fatima Yasmin, secretary at Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Edimon Ginting, ADB country director for Bangladesh, co-chaired the TPRM.

With a positive outlook after the Covid-19 pandemic, Edimon Ginting encouraged all to set higher expectations and project targets for 2022.

“Faster project implementation will not only improve the public service delivery but will also help accelerate socio-economic recovery from the pandemic-induced losses,” Ginting added.

Deputy Director General for South Asia Department Manmohan Parkash, ADB’s Alternate Executive Director Md Azizul Alam, senior officials from the government, project directors, and ADB staff participated in-person as well as virtually in the first review meeting in 2022 for resolving project issues and formulating strategies to quicken project implementation.

ADB’s current sovereign portfolio has 50 projects comprising 89 loans and grants with a net portfolio of $10.63 billion.

ADB operates in Bangladesh in six sectors — energy; transport; water and urban, municipal infrastructure and services; education; finance; and agriculture, natural resources, and rural development.

The cumulative lending to Bangladesh stands at around $48 billion in loans and grants, including co-financing.