A double struggle: Home ministry PRO battling Covid-19, dengue

“Shagor shangome shatar ketechhi koto kokhono to hoi nai klanto (I have never been tired of swimming in the sea) — I’m trying to stay upbeat and move forward in the struggle of life with vigour. God help me win this battle.”

Quoting the Bhupen Hazarika classic, this is what Md Sharif Mahmud Apu, public relations officer of the home ministry, wrote in his Facebook post yesterday as he was battling both dengue and coronavirus.

Talking to The Daily Star, Apu said he was infected with dengue recently and then tested Covid-19 positive. He also said he is now in isolation at his home.

“This time, I have to fight dengue and corona together. Only God knows what the consequences will be. But I’m not dejected. I have to live for my two children and the public who I serve,” he also wrote.

He said four days back he went into isolation as he was feeling feverish, and gave his samples for Covid-19 test.

His report came positive yesterday, Apu said, adding that earlier he tested positive for dengue too.

Apu said he was working in the corona cell of the home ministry even after being diagnosed with dengue.

“I also gave relief and Eid gifts in Burichang, Cumilla — my village home — recently. In the midst of all this, coronavirus caught up to (infected) me,” he said.

Urging all to keep him in their prayers for quick recovery, he said, “I’m being treated at home as per the doctor’s advice.”