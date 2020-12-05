A democracy to speak, or not to speak

In recent times, leaders of BNP and other opposition parties also have been resorting to the footpath in front of the press club to speak out. After all, they are not allowed to hold meetings or rallies anywhere else. Recently police arrested several activists of BNP who were returning from a gathering in front of the press club. In 2018 BNP had several times sought permission for a public meeting at Suhrawardy Udyan, but were refused. They got permission a couple of times to gather in front of their office in Naya Paltan. DMP did not give BNP permission for any meeting at Suhrawardy Udyan, but it allowed Jatiya Party, the party of former autocratic leader HM Ershad, to hold its public meeting there. DMP may have thought that BNP would have done something drastic if they gathered at Suhrawardy Udyan. Yet Awami League leaders every day continuously say that BNP does not have the gumption for any movement. So how could the party carry out anything drastic?

The DMP press release said nothing new. They had similar press releases during the rule of BNP and of Jatiya Party too. That is part of their job. Article 37 of the constitution states, “Every citizen shall have the right to assemble and to participate in public meetings and processions peacefully and without arms, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interests of public order or public health.”

The question is, who is to impose these restrictions, the law enforcement agencies or the court? The law enforcement agencies cannot interpret the law. They can deploy members of the law enforcement at the site of the rallies in the interests of public security, but they cannot obstruct a peaceful assembly.