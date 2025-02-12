Chief Adviser visits secret prison in Dhaka

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus visit three sites of secret prisons, known as Aynaghor, in Dhaka on 12 February 2025.Chief Adviser’s Press Wing
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday visited three sites of secret prisons, known as Aynaghor, in Dhaka.
Prof Yunus visited three spots in Dhaka that were previously used as torture cells and secret prisons, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad said.
Members of the advisory council, members of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, victims, local and international media personnel accompanied him during the visit to the spots located in Dhaka’s Agargaon, Kachukhet and Uttara areas.