8 more coronavirus patients die, 641 test positive in 24hrs: DGHS

Eight people died of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 163, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

Six hundred and forty-one people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections detected in a day so far in the country.

With this, the total number of infected has reached 7,103.

A total of 4,968 samples were tested across the country since yesterday, which is 14.68 percent more than the previous day, Dr Nasima added.

Meanwhile, 11 more patients receiving treatment at several hospitals recovered from the infection, taking the total recovery number to 150.

Of the total deceased, 137 were from Dhaka division, revealed the DGHS official.

Among the newly deceased, six were male and from Dhaka, Dr Nasima said.

Age-wise, four of them were above 60, two between 51-60 and rest between 31-40 years old.

Meanwhile, a total of 104 were put under isolation in the last 24 hours across the country.