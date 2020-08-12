73 Bangladesh citizens to return home from Beirut

A Bangladesh Air Force aircraft, which handed over relief materials in Lebanon, would land at HazratShajalal International Airport at am with the repatriated Bangladeshi nationals from Beirut.

Earlier, Bangladesh sent ‘emergency supplies’ to Lebanon for the people of Beirut as a token of friendship who are trying to recover from the damage caused by the huge twin explosions.

Bangladesh Air Force carried a C130 full of emergency supplies which reached Beirut on Monday.

The goodwill aid included nine tonnes of food items, two tonnes of medicines and medical supplies, said the ministry of foreign affairs.

The transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force carrying the goodwill aid and four high level officers of Bangladesh Navy, an officer of Bangladesh Army and 12 crew member of Bangladesh Air Force reached Rafic Hariri International Airport, Beirut, Lebanon on Monday.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Lebanon major general Md Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman handed over the goodwill aid to the nominated local representative of the Lebanese government.

The officials of Lebanese defence ministry, UNIFIL and embassy officials were present.

During this difficult time in Lebanon, the government of Bangladesh sent the goodwill aid for the people of Lebanon on behalf of the people of Bangladesh.

Five Bangladeshi nationals were killed and more than 100 including 21 members of Bangladesh Navy injured in the explosions.

The blast killed more than 160 people, injured more than 6,000 people and left more than 300,000 homeless.

Bangladesh Navy’s warship, BNS Bijoy which patrols Lebanese water territory under UNIFIL, was partially damaged.

The Embassy also urged all to inform it through its hotline number if they come to know of any more casualties.