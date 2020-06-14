45 areas categorised as ‘red zones’ in Dhaka

Authorities have categorised 45 areas in Dhaka city as red zones over coronavirus infections.

Of those, 17 areas are under Dhaka North City Corporation while 28 are under Dhaka South City Corporation.

The decision was taken at the second meeting of the Central Technical Group on Covid-19 at Shastho Bhaban in the capital on June 13, according to a statement signed by Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and chair of the technical group.

The 17 areas that have been identified in DNCC as red zones are: Bashundhara R/A, Badda, Cantonment, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Rampura, Aftabnagar, Mohammadpur, Kallyanpur, Gulshan, Moghbazar, Airport, Banasree, Rayerbazar, Raja Bazar, Uttara and Mirpur.

Of these, Raja Bazar has already come under lockdown while Mirpur and Uttara are under consideration to be made more granular for more effective zonal management.

The 28 areas that have been identified in DSCC as red zones are: Jatrabari, Demra, Gendaria, Dhanmondi, Jigatala, Lalbagh, Azimpur, Basabo, Shantinagar, Paltan, Kalabagan, Ramna, Sutrapur, Malibagh, Kotowali, Tikatuli, Shahjahanpur, Motijeel, Wari, Khilgaon, Poribagh, Shahbag, Eskaton, Kodomtoli, Siddheshwari, Laxmibazar, Elephant Road and Segunbagicha.

Of these, Dhanmondi, Malibagh and Khilgaon are under consideration to be made more granular for more effective zonal management.

Also, 11 areas have been identified in Chattogram City Corporation as red zones.

For areas under Dhaka and Chattogram city corporations, the cut-off value for red zone will be 60 cases in last 14 days for every 100,000 population.

For the rest of the areas in the country, especially for districts and upazillas, the cut-off point for red zones will be 10 cases in last 14 days for every 100,000 population.

Locally, civil surgeons, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police can decide the smallest areas for lockdown measures according to their available data.

The technical group also identified the following areas as red zones:

Narsingdi Model and Madhobdi thana areas and Palash upazila in Narsingdi district; Rupganj, Araihazar, Narayanganj Sadar upazilas and Narayanganj City Corporation in Narayanganj district; and all upazilas under Gazipur district.

The Central Technical Group will develop a tool to help local administrators take decision for identifying the red zones in their areas, and will recommend, if required, the proper preparation that needs to be taken for red zone management by the local authorities.