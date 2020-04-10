14pc people have no food at home: BRAC survey

Low income people of Bangladesh have been hit the hardest by the countrywide shutdown as 14 per cent people do not have any food at home, says a survey report.

The countrywide perception survey has been conducted by the non-government organisation BRAC.

A total of 2,675 respondents from low-income backgrounds in all 64 districts of the country participated in the survey carried out from 31 March to 5 April, read a BRAC press release issued on Friday.

BRAC’s Advocacy for Social Change programme conducted the survey with the assistance from other programmes such as Microfinance, Urban Development Programme and Partnership Strengthening Unit.

The average household income of the respondents was Tk 14,599 before the COVID-19 epidemic. Of them, 93 per cent of the respondents reported a decline in income due to the outbreak.