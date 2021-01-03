10 more AL candidates set to be elected uncontested

Ten more candidates from ruling Bangladesh Awami League are set to be elected uncontested as ward councillors of Feni municipality as they were the only ones to submit nomination papers from their electoral areas, reports news agency UNB.
District election officer Md Nasir Uddin Patwari confirmed this.
Earlier, it was reported that four Awami League candidates are set to be elected as mayors uncontested in four municipalities in the in second phase municipal polls set to be held on 16 January.
On Thursday, the last day of nomination paper submission for the third phase municipal polls, 38 candidates submitted nomination papers for 14 ward councillor posts. Of them, 10 nomination papers were submitted for 10 wards.
Five mayoral candidates from the Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party submitted nomination papers. A total of 49 candidates submitted nomination papers for general and reserve seats of ward councillors.
The election symbols of Feni municipality polls will be allotted on 11 January and voting is scheduled to be held on 30 January.
On 14 December, the election commission (EC) announced that the third phase elections of 64 municipalities of different districts would be held on 30 January.
The 64 municipalities include Ulipur in Kurigram, Jaldhaka in Nilphamari, Gobindaganj in Gaibandha, Hakimpur in Dinajpur, Rohanpur in Chapainawabganj, Mundumala and Keshorhat in Rajshahi, Shibganj, Nandigram, Dhunat, Gabtoli and Kahalu in Bogura, Naogaon and Dhamoirhat in Naogaon, Singra in Natore and Pabna.
The other municipalities are Darshana in Chuadanga, Kotchadpur and Harinakundu in Jhenaidah, Manirampur in Jashore, Paikgacha in Khulna, Morelganj in Bagerhat, Kalaroa in Satkhira, Barguna and Patharghata in Barguna, Borhanuddin and Daulatkhan in Bhola Nalchity in Jhalokathi, Swarupkathi in Pirojpur, Gournadi and Mehendiganj in Barishal.
The municipalities also include Naria, Bhedarganj and Jajira in Shariatpur, Tungipara in Gopalganj, Kalia and Narail in Narail, Pangsha in Rajbari, Munshiganj, Madhupur, Tangail, Bhuapur, Sakhipur and Mirzapur in Tangail, Iswarganj, Bhaluka, Gouripur and Trishal in Mymensingh, Nakla and Nalitabari in Sherpur, Sarishabari in Jamalpur, Durgapur in Netrakona and Katiadi in Kishoreganj.
The rest of the municipalities are Golapganj and Jakiganj in Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Hajiganj in Chandpur, Barua, Chauddagram and Laksam in Cumilla, Feni, Hatia and Chowmuhani in Noakhali and Ramganj’s Lakshmipur.
The election commission earlier announced the schedules for the first and second phases of elections of 25 municipalities to be held on 28 December and 61 municipalities on 16 January.