1 held for defaming Bangabandhu and PM in Sylhet

The man made caricatures of the leaders and shared them on social media networks

A man has been arrested in Sylhet for defaming the Father of the Nation, Bangadandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and other ministers.

Abul Kamal, 52, was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion 9 (RAB) on Saturday night. He is the son of Amin Ullah and currently resides in the Lichu Bagan area.

Kalam made caricatures of the political leaders and shared them on social media networks.

RAB 9 Additional Superintendent of Police and Media Officer MD Moniruzzaman confirmed the news.

He said: “Acting on a tip off, we conducted a drive and arrested Kalam. There will be action taken against him under the Digital Security Act. He has been handed over to the Nagar Airport police station.