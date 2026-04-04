Zonayed Saki steps down as Ganosamhati Andolon’s chief coordinator

Top leadership of Ganosamhati Andolon at a press conference at the party’s central office on 4 April 2026. Photo: Facebook

State Minister for Planning Zonayed Saki has stepped down as chief coordinator of the Ganosamhati Andolon.

Dewan Abdur Rashid Nilu, a member of the party’s central executive committee, has been appointed the acting chief coordinator to lead the organisation, the party’s executive coordinator, Abul Hasan Rubel, announced during a press conference today (4 April) at the central office of the party.

The move follows Saki’s transition into a significant governmental role in the Tarique Rahman-led cabinet, where he was appointed as the state minister for planning in February.

Present at the press conference were prominent leaders of the party, including political council members Taslima Akhter, Hasan Maruf Rumi, and Monir Uddin Pappu, as well as advisory council member Nazar Ahmed and other central committee members.

Saki, a founding leader of Ganosamhati Andolon, was elected to parliament from Brahmanbaria-6 in the 13th national election.

Dewan Abdur Rashid Nilu, a veteran leader and freedom fighter who has long been involved in labour and farmers’ movements, will now steer the party’s central executive committee in an acting capacity.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/zonayed-saki-steps-down-ganosamhati-andolons-chief-coordinator-1402226