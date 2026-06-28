Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bowl first

Richard Ngarava won the toss on his captaincy debut for Zimbabwe and sent Bangladesh into bat first in the one-off Test at Harare Sports Club today.

“Know these conditions. You don’t become a leader in one or two days. Now here we are. Quite happy with how the pack has gone about their preparations,” Ngarava said after the toss.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was not fazed by losing the toss as he brimmed with confidence to continue their winning run in the Test format.

Bangladesh hasn’t lost any Test series since 2024.

“Doesn’t matter if we bat or bowl first. Winning gives lots of confidence, but it’s a new Test match,” Shanto said.

“With the new ball, it will be more challenging for the batter, more bounce… Scoring runs always gives a lot of confidence. But it’s new conditions, we have to adapt to the conditions.”

Line-ups:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Amite Hasan (wk), Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor (wk), Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava (c), Blessing Muzarabani

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/zimbabwe-won-toss-and-decided-bowl-first-1474156