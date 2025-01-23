Yunus meets global leaders, seeks support to bring back laundered money

The chief adviser also discussed elaborately with Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis regarding the issues of mutual interests, including economic cooperation and climate financing. Photo: UNB

Briefed global leaders about the reform plans of the interim government

He also discussed Bangladesh’s energy security during the meetings

Yunus said Bangladesh intends to create an economic platform

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, during his hectic second day at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland’s Davos today (22 January), called on Bangladesh’s international allies to aid in the recovery of substantial amounts of laundered money.

The chief adviser met Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general; Wolfgang Schmidt, head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks, Federal Chancellery of Germany; King Philippe, king of Belgium; Paetongtarn Shinawatra, prime minister of Thailand; Ignazio Cassis, federal councillor, Federal Department for Foreign Affairs, Switzerland; Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, UAE; Congo President Felix Tshisekedi; former US secretary of state John Kerry; and former British prime minister Tony Blair; among others, on the sidelines of the WEF annual meeting.

The chief adviser urged the global leaders to send top experts, think tanks, journalists, and international organisations to Bangladesh to look into how the “plain and daylight robbery” was committed in Bangladesh during Sheikh Hasina’s “corrupt” 16-year-long rule, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told UNB after the meetings.

Lutfey Siddiqi, special envoy to chief adviser, briefed German Minister Schmidt regarding the government’s efforts in recovering the stolen money.

He said the government had targeted the top 20 money launderers initially to recover their stolen money.

Highlighting the interim government’s efforts to build a corruption-free Bangladesh, Prof Yunus told the German minister, “When we talk about new Bangladesh, we also talk about clean Bangladesh.”

The chief adviser sought German support to this effect and also discussed potential fields of economic cooperation with the German minister.

Yunus said Bangladesh intends to create an economic platform, also involving India, Nepal, and Bhutan, to explore the hydroelectric potential of Nepal. “Nepal is really ready to sell, and Bangladesh is a good market. It can create a lot of jobs and lessen dependence on fossil fuels,” he said.