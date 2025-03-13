‘You’ve inspired a generation’: Players react to Mahmudullah’s retirement

Mahmudullah Riyad’s decision to retire provoked an emotional reaction from his teammates.

Heartfelt messages poured in for Bangladesh stalwart after the 39-year-old cricketer, who had earlier withdrawn himself from Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB’s) central contracts for this year, ended all speculation regarding his international career by announcing his retirement on Wednesday.

Having earlier ended his Test and T20I career, Mahmudullah took his final bow from ODIs yesterday.

Mahmudullah, a key member of Bangladesh’s ‘Big Five’ — which also includes Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mushfiqur Rahim– has played a pivotal role in many of the Tigers’ achievements across formats for more than a decade.

Here are some of the tributes to the right-hander, who played his last international game against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Najmul Hossain Shanto: “Thank you Riyad bhai for all your contribution to Bangladesh cricket at the world stage. Will surely miss you in the dressing room and take inspiration from your deeds on and off the field. You have inspired a many of us and you will keep doing so for a very long time…All the best for your future endeavors…”

Shakib Al Hasan: “Riyad Bhai, it’s been a privilege playing by your side and learning from you along the way. You’ve led by example, both on and off the field, and your records speak for itself. Our nation is indebted to you for your dedication, resilience and love for the game and country. May Allah continue to bless you and your family and guide you in your new journey.”

Taskin Ahmed: “Today, a true legend of Bangladesh cricket bids farewell. Mahmudullah Riyad bhai, it was an absolute honor sharing the field with you. Your calm presence, match-winning performances, and leadership will never be forgotten. You’ve inspired a generation, including me. Wishing you all the best in this new chapter of life. Happy Retirement, Riyad Bhai!”

Mushfiqur Rahim: “It has truly been an honor to share the field with you all these years. Thank you for your guidance and the countless memories we’ve made together. I am incredibly proud of all you’ve achieved for the nation. MashaAllah, enjoy your well-deserved retirement, Riyad bhai.”

Tawhid Hridoy: “Thank you Mahmudullah Riyad bhai for every brilliant moment I watched in front of the TV as a child. Even though everyone called you the Silent Killer, among our friends you were known as “Pain-Killer”. There are many matches where I got the last minute relief from you. You will be in my prayers, as you always have been. Best wishes for your retirement!!”

Soumya Sarkar: “A journey of passion, dedication, and unforgettable moments. Grateful for every run, wicket, and memory. Thank you legend.”

Mustafizur Rahman: “Cricket will miss you, Riyad bhai! Your dedication, hard work, humility and modesty to the game inspired so many. Thank you for being such a supportive teammate and elder brother. Best wishes for your future journey, Stay blessed.”

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza: “Congratulations on a fantastic international career, Riyad.The numbers beside your name may define records, but for us, you have gone far beyond those limits. We know how much the team needed you and how seamlessly you blended into that role. So many memories with you, both on and off the field! Countless moments of joy and heartbreak intertwined in our journey together. Today, memories of your centuries in Adelaide and Cardiff come rushing back. You were Bangladesh’s first centurion in a World Cup—no one can take that achievement away from you. But we hope many from our country will follow in your footsteps and surpass your record of four centuries on the global stage. The way you delivered your best performances on the biggest platforms will inspire generations to come. Wishing you enjoyable days in domestic cricket and a retirement filled with happiness.”

Mehedi Hasan Miraz: “Dear Mahmudullah Riyad Bhai, as a senior brother and a teammate, you have always been there whenever needed, at any moment, giving your utmost support. Growing up watching you on the TV screen, sharing the dressing room with you as a fellow cricketer, being part of many incredible memories on and off the field, and receiving your support during my first ODI century through a crucial partnership—these are all unforgettable moments in my life. Like every cricket fan in the country, I am deeply grateful for your remarkable contributions to Bangladesh cricket and the countless unforgettable memories you have given us. Wishing you all the best for your journey beyond retirement….”