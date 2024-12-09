Young Tigers hope to ‘bring the World Cup’ after Asia Cup triumph

Bangladesh U-19 paceman Iqbal Hossain Emon said that the Asia Cup triumph was not the end of the journey and hoped to bring the U-19 World Cup which will take place in January in South Africa.

Emon finished with figures of 3 for 24, playing a pivotal hand as Bangladesh bowled India out for 139 in the final in Dubai today to win by 59 runs. Emon, who was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament and bagged player-of-the-match and player-of-the-series award, said that the team were happy and were focusing on tasks ahead.

“Giving the team early breakthroughs meant the team got support from me. We are very happy. Not just Asia Cup, we have to improve going forward. We have a World Cup and pray so that we can bring the World Cup,” Emon said in a BCB video message.

Bangladesh showed great spirit and fight to seize the game from India. The pacers were all on fire to thwart a strong India batting lineup.

“We played well as a team and the bonding within the team was very good. We were 15 and eleven were in the field but the four outside the eleven supported us greatly. All 15 of us, not just 11 had faith that we will win the game. Our team management also supported us greatly,” he said.

daily star