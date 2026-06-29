World Bank approves $250m project to strengthen Bangladesh’s public institutions

The World Bank has approved a $250 million project to help Bangladesh strengthen key public institutions through digital transformation, improved governance and greater transparency.

Approved on 12 June 2025, the Strengthening Institutions for Transparency and Accountability (SITA) project will support reforms in five major government institutions to improve public financial management, domestic revenue mobilisation, procurement, data systems and auditing, according to a World Bank factsheet.

The project aims to modernise the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the Planning Division, the Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority (BPPA) and the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (OCAG).

According to the World Bank, stronger public institutions are essential for sustaining Bangladesh’s economic growth, creating jobs and achieving long-term development goals.

The project will support the BBS in developing an integrated national data ecosystem to improve the production and use of high-quality data for evidence-based policymaking.

For the NBR, the initiative will focus on modernising tax administration through automation, e-invoicing and integrated digital systems to improve tax compliance and boost domestic revenue collection.

The Planning Division will receive support to strengthen public investment management through digital platforms, artificial intelligence-enabled analytics and real-time monitoring tools.

Meanwhile, the BPPA will enhance its electronic government procurement system with advanced digital features to improve efficiency, transparency and value for money.

The project will also help digitise audit processes at the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General, with the goal of reducing audit reporting time from 72 months to nine months.

State Minister for Finance and Planning Zonayed Saki said the government remains committed to strengthening public institutions and improving governance to better serve citizens.

“By modernising systems and enhancing transparency in procurement, data quality, domestic resource mobilisation, public financial management and project implementation, the project is expected to build a stronger foundation for effective service delivery,” he said.

He added that the initiative would also help increase public trust in government institutions and improve accountability.

Jean Pesme, the World Bank’s Divisional Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, said Bangladesh’s next phase of economic growth would depend on strong and transparent institutions.

“The SITA project will help modernise core government systems while strengthening data quality, so decisions are better informed, results are tracked more effectively and accountability is reinforced,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/banking/world-bank-approves-250m-project-strengthen-bangladeshs-public-institutions-1474366