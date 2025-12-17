Will return home on 25 Dec: Tarique Rahman

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman speaks at a discussion organised by London BNP at the City Pavilion in London on 16 December 2025. Photo: Screengrab

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said he will return to Bangladesh on 25 December, seeking prayers from party leaders and supporters ahead of his homecoming after nearly 17 years in the UK.

“I am returning to the country. I ask for everyone’s prayers. On the 25th, Insha’Allah, with your prayers and by Allah’s mercy, I will return home,” Tarique said while addressing a discussion organised by London BNP at the City Pavilion in London yesterday (16 December), marking Victory Day.

He also urged people to pray for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.