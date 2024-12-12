‘Will resist Indian aggression through united efforts’

Jubo Dal President Abdul Munayem Munna has said that BNP and its associate bodies would not compromise on the issue of Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty and would resist Indian aggression through united efforts.

He was seaking at a brief rally at Akhaura Land Port on Wednesday following a long march from Dhaka to Agartala in protest against Indian aggression and demanding an end to the false campaigns against Bangladesh.

Speaking at the rally, Munna said BNP, together with the people of Bangladesh, will foil any plot against the country.

Munna also urged Indian politicians and media outlets to stop spreading false information and propaganda about Bangladesh.

He said they earlier staged a road march in Dhaka, and submitted a memorandum to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka in protest against recent anti-Bangladesh incidents in India and the Indian media’s information terrorism. “Our protests will continue.”

The three BNP associate organizations–Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swechchasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal– began the march at the capital’s Nayapaltan around 9am and reached Akhaura Land Port by 4pm.

Law enforcement officials have beefed up security at the land port area surrounding the program.

Three-tier security arrangements have been made at the Akhaura land port by deploying village police, police station police and BGB members.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the three organizations from various districts including Brahmanbaria, Comilla, Feni, Noakhali, Sylhet reached Akhaura land port and joined the program with national flags tied on their heads and festoons, national flags and party flags in their hands.

District police had set up a roadblock on the side of the land port field with barricades at a distance of 100-150 yards from the main gate of the village police and customs station.

Passengers from both countries had to walk to the Akhaura International Immigration Police Checkpost. BGB members were deployed in front of the immigration.

Till 4pm, 28 Bangladeshi and 24 Indian passengers had crossed into India through Akhaura Immigration. The number of passengers crossing was comparatively less compared to other days.

On the way to Akhaura, a roadside rally was also held at Bhairab intersection around 1:30pm.

At the rally, Swechchasebak Dal President SM Jilani said India could not be considered a friend of Bangladesh since it sheltered Sheikh Hasina, whom he called the “enemy of Bangladesh”.

“We would like to say that this is not Sheikh Hasina’s Bangladesh. This is the Bangladesh of Shaheed Zia, Khaleda Zia, and Tarique Rahman. If they (enemies) even look at an inch of soil in this country, those eyes will be plucked out,” he said.

Jubo Dal General Secretary Nurul Islam Nayan said the people of Bangladesh once thought of India as a friend. “But they (India) attacked our Assistant High Commission office and desecrated our national flag. Are these examples of friendship? Friendship with India cannot continue in this manner.”

Describing India as a hegemonic state, he said the dictatorial rule of Sheikh Hasina repressed the people of Bangladesh for the past 16 years, with the backing of India.

Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib said India is conspiring to create chaos in Bangladesh only to please Sheikh Hasina. “We will resist this with united efforts.”

Dhaka District unit Jubo Dal President Yasin Ferdous Murad said their long march had ended with the rally in Akhaura.

He said many common people who joined the long march on its way to Akhaura from Dhaka while many others were seen standing on the road side and chanting slogans in support of the march.

Murad said that through this long march, they aimed to send a message that the people of Bangladesh, under the leadership of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, would build resistance against any plot or aggression against the country.

Earlier in the morning, the three BNP associate bodies began their long march from Dhaka to Agartala to protest against Indian aggression.

At that time, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi addressed a brief rally as the chief guest before the start of the long march.

He commented that independence was not achieved by shedding blood for surrender to Delhi.

Leaders and activists of the three BNP organizations began gathering in Naya Paltan in separate processions after 7am to mark this program.

He said: “Today, India’s ruling class is criticized by democratic countries all over the world. But itself India is a democratic country.”

“The rulers of Delhi did not understand the sacrifice, self-strength, and heroism of the people of Bangladesh.”

The program also aimed to protest the attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala, the desecration of the country’s national flag, and the spread of false information and terrorism against Bangladesh by India.

Several thousand leaders and activists from the three organizations formally began the long march with a huge motorcade from the party’s Nayapaltan central office at around 9am. BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi formally inaugurated the program.

Later, the leaders and activists of the three BNP associate bodies, travelling in several hundred cars, microbuses, and motorcycles, started the long march from Nayapaltan towards Kanchpur.

The convoy passed through Hanif Flyover, Fakirapul, Motijheel and Ittefaq intersections on its way.

From Kanchpur, the march continued towards Bhairab, where a street rally was held before reaching Akhaura Land Port near Agartala.

The leaders and supporters of the BNP associate organisations began gathering in front of the BNP office early morning, arriving from various parts of the capital to join the long march.

On Sunday, the three BNP organisations had submitted a memorandum to the Indian High Commission after a protest march, demanding an end to misinformation about Bangladesh and ensuring the safety of Bangladeshi missions in India.

They also called for an investigation into the recent attack on Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commission in Agartala.

Dhaka tribune